On September 21, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced that Homestead schools the Center for International Education, a Cambridge Associate School, and the Somerset Academy Silver Palms were selected as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools. They are two of only 325 nationally and seven in Florida to be recognized for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program began in 1982 and over the last 39 years has recognized over 9,000 schools. There will be an awards ceremony held in Washington D.C., November 4-5, 2021. The Department of Education Press Release acknowledged the awardees.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
The Center for International Education a Cambridge Associate School, a magnet school, adds this to their already impressive list of awards. Opened in Homestead in 2014, the school or students began receiving awards in 2015 with more than two dozen to date.
The Florida Department of Education Golden School Award, US News and World Report Best High Schools Bronze Ranking, and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award - Top in Country for Chemistry are a few examples.
Lisa Pizzimenti Bradshaw, who opened the school as the first principal, retired in January 2021 and Jennifer Rodriguez-Ledesma, former vice principal at the high school of Robert Morgan Educational Center, was chosen as her replacement.
“We’re very excited to be selected to represent the school at the National level,” Principal Rodriguez-Ledesma said. “The invitation to apply came to us in February and we appreciate being given permission to do so. We went through the process to meet all the timelines and deadlines and have been waiting patiently since April.” She praised the staff and faculty for their contributions, and the students’ efforts. “Our student body is high-performing, with a rigorous curriculum. In addition to their diploma, if they take advantage of all that’s offered; they can leave with over 30 credit hours toward college.”
The website describes their enhanced environment. “Welcome to the Center for International Education: A Cambridge Associate School. We are dedicated to working with all stakeholders in providing the highest levels of education to its learners. Our mission is to deliver a world-class education through the provision of high-quality curricula, assessments, and services. CIE seeks to develop learners who are confident, responsible, reflective, innovative and engaged. Our graduates will situate themselves as models of academic excellence in a global community and will be quipped for success in this fast-changing modern world.”
A little further up the road, Somerset Academy Silver Palms, K-8, a charter school, lists their mission and core philosophy. “The mission of Somerset Academy Silver Palms is to provide a supportive and safe educational environment that meets the academic needs of each student. With a core philosophy combining high expectations for both students and teachers, Somerset Silver Palms stresses character development and self-esteem. Understanding the learning patterns of our students, and allowing them to monitor their learning, the school serves as an instrument for the future success of all students.”
Principal Kerri Ann O’Sullivan, a native Floridian who graduated from Killian High School, has been in her position for twelve years; almost the entire time since their 2007 opening. They had no idea they’d been nominated and she was on an errand the day she received the email invitation. “We’re super excited. We are a Title I school, and we have made great gains for our students and their families.”
As shown on the Florida Department of Education website, “Title I, Part A, provides local educational agencies (LEA) resources that help children gain a high-quality education and the skills to master the Florida Standards. Title I provides additional resources to schools with economically disadvantaged students.”
In gathering and submitting the five years’ worth of data required for the application, the Academy has also been waiting since April to learn of confirmation of the award. “We’re happy for our community and especially for our kids,” O’Sullivan said. They will be traveling on November the third to go up for the awards ceremony.
