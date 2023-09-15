Two Homestead, Florida residents were arrested after a traffic stop Sunday in which fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana were found.
Rickeita Roseanna Brown, 32, was charged with trafficking 8.8 grams of fentanyl, possession of baggies with fentanyl and methamphetamine residue, and possession of 8.6 grams of marijuana.
Ulysses Randolph Monos, 40, was charged with possession of a 1.8 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine mixture and possession of .4 grams of marijuana.
The traffic stop for an expired license tag occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Hawk’s Cay Boulevard.
Both suspects were taken to jail.
