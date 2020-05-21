Don’t miss the “Salute Flight” in honor of Memorial Day and to pay tribute to the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.
A USCG MH65 Helicopter and a USCG C-144 Aircraft from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami will fly over 16 South Florida hospitals.
Locally, the hospital flyover schedule is:
Homestead Hospital - 12:16 PM
Baptist Hospital -12:28 PM
Miami Children's - 12:30 PM
Jackson Memorial - 12:36 PM
Four US AirForce F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 482nd Fighter Wing,(The Mako’s) Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead will flyover 34 South Florida hospital.
Locally, the hospital flyover schedule is:
Mariners Hospital - 11:50 AM
Medical Center at Ocean Reef - 11:55 AM
Jackson Memorial Miami - 12:02 PM
Baptist Kendall - 12:41 PM
Homestead Hospital - 12:44 PM
