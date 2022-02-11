The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating an armed robbery where the victim was followed from a bank.
According to investigators, on February 1, 2022, the victim went to a bank, withdrew $640, then drove to a nearby laundromat. After starting his laundry, the victim was sitting inside his vehicle with the window down. The victim told police that the first defendant, Tyrese Blue, age 20, approached his window, pointing a gun at him, demanding the victim’s fanny pack which contained the money and his wallet. When the victim hesitated, Blue racked the firearm two times, ejecting a 9mm luger round onto the ground. The victim handed over his fanny pack to Blue.
During the robbery, a second defendent, Larry White, age 19, stood at the door of the laundromat as a look-out. The defendants fled the scene in a 2012 Black Chrysler 300. The victim told police that he saw White inside the TD Bank when he withdrew the money. The following day, TD Bank personnel notified police that White was again inside the bank. Police responded and identified White’s vehicle parked in the rear of the parking lot. As the vehicle began to leave, both White and Blue were detained, and taken to Miami Dade Police Department Robbery Bureau.
After being given their rights, both White and Blue confessed to their involvement in the armed robbery.
They were transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility, each charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm.
