Two Stock Island residents were arrested Monday for stealing a boat in Key Largo.
Rigoberto Morales, 54, and Arlem Cristina Silva Cruz, 35, were both charged with grand theft.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday that a 2015, 19-foot NauticStar boat worth an estimated $27,000 was stolen from a residence on Atlantic Boulevard in Key Largo. A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert was issued.
Deputies David Campbell and Michael O’Connor stopped a northbound Ford Crown Victoria pulling a boat matching the description on Card Sound Road at approximately 1 p.m. The boat was determined to be the stolen vessel.
Morales was the driver and Silva Cruz was the passenger. Both gave conflicting stories as to why they had the boat.
Silva Cruz eventually admitted to Det. Ignacio Molina they stole the boat and intended to take it to Hialeah to sell it.
Morales and Silva Cruz were taken to jail.
Boat thefts in the Keys are very prevalent.
Securely lock all watercraft and trailers.
