A Cutler Ridge man and a Florida City woman were arrested Tuesday after they were stopped on the Stretch with multiple cases of Red Bull stolen from the Winn-Dixie in Key Largo.
Derrick Buford, 31, and Alexandra Benton, 29, were charged with theft.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified at 9:22 a.m. that a man and woman had just left the Winn-Dixie, 105300 Overseas Highway, with stolen goods. A store manager stated the male suspect told her that he had a gun. The suspects left, northbound on U.S. 1, in a white Honda. The Honda was stopped at Mile Marker 117. No gun was found. There were two Winn-Dixie baskets in the trunk with multiple cases of Red Bull energy drink. Benton stated that they knew someone who would buy Red Bull, so they decided to steal Red Bull. She added that they were being evicted from a hotel in Florida City and needed money.
Multiple items of clothes with the price tags still on them as well as a large, flat screen TV were also found in the Honda. How the suspects came into possession of those items remains under investigation. Both suspects
were taken to jail.
