Art in its various forms make for fun summer camp, although not all children have the opportunity to attend camp. This summer, however, marked the twenty-fifth time enFAMILIA, Inc.’s Art in Action program has engaged elementary and middle school students in an enriching environment. Director and co-founder Carlos Salgado provided some background. “enFAMILIA began in 2000, however we have done 25 summer camps because for three consecutive years we did 2 summer camps back-to-back. Usually the camp has been held at the ECA Community Center, however since the pandemic things change. In 2020 the camp was all virtual and incredibly successful. Last year it was hybrid and this year we could not get the ECA Community Center therefore we did it in the four afterschool sites we have.”
Indeed, the Everglades Community Center was the site Tuesday, July 19, 2022 to hold a special recognition ceremony for volunteers and others who help make the camps successful. More than seventy attendees strolled the room looking at artwork from the ninety students who are in camp. Music, dance, and even poetry will be featured Friday, July 29, 2022 when the end-of-camp performance is held.
Charmaine Dennis, who is currently a part time Care Coordinator for enFAMILIA, has been involved with the camp from the beginning. In her previous career as a counselor at Aspire, an alternate school for at-risk youth, she watched the positive impact. “The students were able to express themselves and their emotions through art and dance. I always saw a bond had been formed by the end of camp.” She recounted how camp was also where her very shy eleven-year-old daughter blossomed.
Dance instructor Guiliermo Dominguez was a camper for two years and a student volunteer for five. He wanted the students to pick out their own music, then choreographed the planned performance to match their selections. Both groups of K-2d grade and 3rd-5th grade will perform three numbers. “For me, the most rewarding thing is seeing the joy on their faces,” he said. He explained how one little girl was always talking at home about how much she loved the dancing and her parents passed that on to him.
Homestead Middle School art teacher Juan Alejandro Landaverde, is in his fourth year at the camp. In working with the 1st-5th graders, he allowed them to explore different art. He especially enjoys how, “At the end it all comes together. I see the satisfaction, the sense of accomplishment they feel, or they have discovered something about themselves.”
Another dimension to the camp are professionals who come from New York through the organization, Art Ignites. Artist Jordan Powell and dancer Grace Van Houten have enjoyed their time with the students.
Although it is the first year to be directors of the camp, Juanita Olvera and Leoernando Quevedo have five and seven years experience respectively, to include Quevedo as a camper. Olvera is the Afterschool Activities Director for two sites during the school year. While the arts take place in the afternoon, mornings are devoted to academics and life skills for older students. Reading programs fire imaginations and science activities might be topics such as archaeology, fossils, and cave writing. Many people are familiar with STEM classes, as in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, but there is also STEAM, which in this case adds “Art”. Having the range of art allows students to learn which is the best individual match. Olvera sees them finding their own potential in also finding what inspires them. It’s common for some to say, “Oh I can’t dance,” and by the end of camp they are enthusiastically performing in front of the applauding audience.
Rocio Tafur-Salgado, Ph.D., and Carlos E. Salgado, MFA, enFAMILIA founders and directors, praised the role volunteers play during the evening’s event and also acknowledged longtime supporters like Etiony Aldarondo, PhD, Executive Director of The Melissa Institute for Violence Prevention and Treatment.
Everyone present shared in the spirit of celebrating more than twenty years of children embracing experiences that can serve them well no matter what paths they take later.
Art in Action Camp is one of six different youth programs. “Enfamilia is committed to its principles and its Mission: To Build Healthy Relationships through Education and the Arts. We provide programs and services that address the unique needs of our families. These programs are mainly to provide direct services to children, youth, and Adults.”
Five adult programs focus on, “the goal of providing social-educational programs to help improve and preserve family life for a large population of farmworkers and low-income families living in Deep South Miami-Dade County, Fl.”
To learn more, go to https://www.enfamiliafla.com ; Email: info@enfamiliafla.com ; Phone: (305) 245-7288. Social media platforms are Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
