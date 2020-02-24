This is a reminder that the Lychee Erinose Mite (LEM) has recently been found in North Miami-Dade County, approximately 45 miles from the commercial lychee industry in Homestead. Tuesday's meeting will update growers on what is being done to eradicate the pest and what growers can do if they detect the pest in their groves.
When: Tuesday, February 25, 2020; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Where: UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County Auditorium
18710 SW 288 Street, Homestead, FL 33030
Cost: Free of charge
CEU: 1 Ag Tree Crop CEU will be awarded
RSVPs are requested but not required at sflhort@ufl.edu or 305-248-3311, ext. 227.
Program
10:00 AM to 10:10 AM
Sign in
10:10 AM to 10:20 AM
Introduction to LEM, Jeff Wasielewski, Commercial Tropical Fruit Agent, UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County
10:20 AM to 10:35 AM
The Current Status of LEM Quarantine and Eradication efforts in Miami-Dade County, Steve Hildebrandt, Special Projects Coordinator, FDACS
10:35 AM to 10:50 AM
General Information About LEM, Daniel Carrillo, Tropical Fruit Entomologist, UF/IFAS TREC
10:50 AM to 11:05 AM
LEM Research at TREC, Alexandra Revynthi, Acarologist, UF/IFAS TREC
11:05 AM to 11:20 AM
LEM Management Recommendations for Growers, Jonathan Crane, Tropical Fruit Specialist, UF/IFAS TREC
11:20 AM to 12:00 PM
Questions and surveys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.