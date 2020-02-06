When: Monday, February 10, 2020; Cost: Free of charge
Where: UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County Auditorium
18710 SW 288 Street, Homestead, FL 33030
This is part of a series of monthly open growers’ forums hosted by The Tropical Fruit Growers of South Florida (TFGSF) and the Miami-Dade County Extension Office, the second Monday of each month.
Program
4:15 PM to 4:25 PM
Meet and Greet with TFGSF Board Members
4:25 PM to 4:30 PM
Report by Miami-Dade Police Agricultural Patrol division
4:30 PM to 5:15 PM
Sugar Apple, Atemoya and Soursop (Guanábana) in South Florida, Jonathan Crane, Tropical Fruit Specialist, UF/IFAS TREC
