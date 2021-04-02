With the weather being so beautiful lately, and with time running out, don’t miss a free ride and free entrance to one of our beautiful, and lucky for us, local National Parks on the City of Homestead’s National Park Trolley, weekends through April 12th.
The City of Homestead, designated as the “Gateway to Everglades and Biscayne National Parks," created this pioneer program to offer free public transportation to Everglades and Biscayne National Parks by expanding its already successful local trolley service.
And just added, in celebration of International Dark Sky Week is Everglades National Park After Dark, on Saturday, April 10th.
Both Everglades National Park and Biscayne National Park have partnered to offer free Park admission to those on the National Parks Trolley. This ground-breaking project is the first of its kind nationally to offer public transportation to two National Parks. And you can learn about the unique ecosystems and rich history of Homestead and the National Parks on guided tours provided on the trolley by National Park Rangers and Volunteers.
At Biscayne National Park you can explore by land or sea. Stroll the waterfront, bring a picnic, paddle the mangrove shoreline, or look for wildlife including dolphins, manatees, and turtles. Join one of the new, guided island boat tours and learn about the fascinating history and ecology of the park. The boat tours explore the crystal clear waters of Biscayne Bay and the iconic Boca Chita Key. Tours depart from the Dante Fascell Visitor Center at 10:00 am or 1:30 pm on select dates Thursday through Sunday. Cost: $39 plus tax for adults, $29 plus tax for kids ages 5-12.
Reservations are required by calling (786) 335-3644.
Everglades National Park is a national treasure. From the trolley, you can stroll along the Anhinga Trail and observe alligators, turtles, butterflies and dozens of beautiful birds. Stop by the visitor center and enjoy the Park’s interactive exhibits and videos, or chat with a Ranger to learn about the only Everglades in the world. Sit in the shade as a ranger reveals the amazing wonders of the Everglades. Topics vary daily. Meet at the Royal Palm benches. Accessible. 20 minutes. Daily at 1:30 pm.
Homestead Bayfront Park is a popular County Park, next to Biscayne National Park. Enjoy its tropical atoll pool and beach. The Park offers a beach-side restaurant, picnic pavilions, grills, a fishing area, and a large playground. The park also conveniently provides outdoor showers and restrooms.
Due to COVID-19, capacity on the Trolley is limited and a reservation for your trip is recommended. All riders on the Trolley must wear a mask, hand sanitizer is available, and vehicles are deep cleaned on a daily basis.
Plan a funfilled day from start to finish in Historic Downtown Homestead.
Catch the Trolley, Saturday and Sunday, through April 12th at Homestead Station, 4 South Krome Avenue, Homestead. Hotel guests can also catch the Trolley at the Courtyard by Marriott on Campbell Drive at 2905 NE 9th Street, Homestead, FL 33033.
Trip Routes include:
Downtown Homestead to Everglades National Park
9:00am | 11:04am | 2:08pm | 4:12pm
Marriott Hotel to Everglades National Park via Downtown Homestead
(Transfer Required)
10:17am | 11:53am | 1:39pm
Anhinga Trail to Downtown Homestead*
10:09am | 12:13pm | 3:17pm | 5:01pm
*Includes 20 minute stop at Robert is Here Fruit Stand
Anhinga Trail to Marriott Hotel via Downtown Homestead*
(Transfer Required)
10:09am | 12:13pm | 3:17pm
*Includes 20 minute stop at Robert is Here Fruit Stand
Downtown Homestead to Biscayne National Park & Homestead Bayfront Park
9:00am | 10:36am | 12:12pm | 2:58pm | 4:34pm
Marriott Hotel to Biscayne National Park & Homestead Bayfront Park
9:19am | 10:55am | 12:31pm | 3:17pm
Biscayne National Park to Downtown Homestead
9:38am | 11:14am | 12:50pm | 3:36pm | 5:10 pm
Homestead Bayfront Park to Downtown Homestead
9:50am | 11:26am | 1:12pm | 3:48pm | 5:00pm
Biscayne National Park to Marriott Hotel
9:38am | 11:14am | 12:50pm | 3:36pm
Homestead Bayfront Park to Marriott Hotel
9:50am | 11:26am | 1:12pm | 3:48pm
Marriott Hotel to Downtown Homestead
10:17am | 11:53am | 1:39pm | 4:15pm
Downtown Homestead to Marriott Hotel
9:00am | 10:36am | 12:12pm | 2:58pm
JUST ADDED!
Experience Everglades National Park After Dark on the Homestead National Parks Trolley Night is just as busy as day in the Everglades! On Saturday, April 10th, experience the excitement and mystery of the Everglades at night.
The Homestead Dark Sky Trolley will depart from Homestead Station, 4 S. Krome Ave., Homestead at 7:30 pm to arrive at Everglades National Park's Royal Palm Visitor Center / Anhinga Trail by 8:00 pm.
The Starlight Walk on the Anhinga Trail will begin at 8:30 pm. This ranger-guided program will explore the majesty of nature after dark, while visitors listen for pig frogs and look for fireflies and gator eyes. The Trolley will depart Everglades National Park at 10:00 pm for an arrival back in Downtown Homestead at 10:30 pm.
To book your spot on the Homestead Dark Sky Trolley: www.cityofhomestead.com/DarkSkyTrolley.
The Homestead Dark Sky Trolley is part of International Dark Sky Week, which runs April 5th – 12th this year. Dark Sky Week is a time to celebrate the wonder and value of the natural nocturnal environment and explore the night sky. Everyone is encouraged to learn about the impacts of artificial light at night on humans, wildlife, ecology, and the climate; and how we can protect and restore the health and wonder of the nighttime world. Learn more about local activities at www.miamidarksky.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.