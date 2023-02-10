The Homestead Council recently held a workshop to discuss the upcoming Request for Proposals for the Triangle property.
Members of the Council and the Mayor discussed a summary of the RFP and the amenities that members would like to see when the new development is built.
Now, city staff is working on revising and reviewing the RFP that is expected to go out next month.
The goal is to build a mixed use and mixed income development. The City is looking to receive a long term ground lease on the property and receive rent payments. Amenities will include a pool and splash pad and green spaces. There will be residential, retail and commercial office space.
There are two sites. One has two acres and the other has one acre, according to Councilman Sean Fletcher.
Also, at the workshop, the Council discussed allowing billboards along Campbell Drive, Krome Avenue, Mowry Drive. Lucy Drive and Palm Drive. There was some concern about the potential impact of the signs on these corridors. Staff has been directed to analyze this further.
