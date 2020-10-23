A 20-year-old Wellington, Florida man was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop netted an AR-15 style weapon and marijuana.
Chandler Jamar Loiseau was charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying an unlicensed concealed firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Sgt. Joel Slough stopped a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck on U.S. 1 in Marathon near 91st Street at approximately 9:22 a.m. after a license plate check revealed the owner had a suspended license.
Marijuana smoke emptied from the truck as soon as the driver, later identified as Loiseau, lowered it. There was 21-year-old female in the passenger seat who was not charged. Neither Loiseau nor the passenger had a medical marijuana card. Loiseau showed two plastic baggies containing marijuana to Sgt. Slough. The truck was then searched after additional Deputies and a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper responded.
The following was found in the truck:
• A Mossberg 715P AR-15 style pistol and a magazine containing .22-caliber ammunition
• One box of .22-caliber ammunition
• A total of 25.1 grams of marijuana in various bags
• One glass water pipe and a regular glass pipe
• A digital scale
• A box of sandwich baggies
• Rolling papers
The passenger was released at the scene. The truck was towed. Loiseau was taken to jail.
In another case, A 28-year-old Miami, Florida man was arrested early Friday morning after multiple pills and bags of marijuana candies were found during a traffic stop.
Marquiese Delshay Brown was charged with trafficking in Oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Deputy William Guerra stopped a Nissan Maxima on U.S. 1 near 55th Street in Marathon at approximately 4:54 a.m. after witnessing it make an illegal U-turn. Deputy Guerra also noted the Maxima had no rear tail lights nor a light over the license plate.
The driver identified as Brown. Brown was the only occupant. The Maxima smelled of marijuana. When asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, Brown produced a small baggie with marijuana. Brown stated he did not have a medical marijuana card.
The following were found in the vehicle:
• 19.5 grams of Oxycodone pills
• 11.1 grams of Tramadol pills
• Three bags of 500Mg marijuana gummy candies for combined weight of 142.1 grams
• 7.1 grams of leaf marijuana
• A small baggie containing cocaine residue
• A marijuana grinder
• One glass pipe that tested positive for cocaine residue
Brown was taken to jail.
