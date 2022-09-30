Traditions cannot always endure or may change over time. For the generations who have looked forward to the annual Boy Scout Troop 69 Spaghetti Dinner though, the tradition is alive and well.
It is true the location is now at Silver Palm United Methodist Church instead of the old Tiki Hut.
The food, however, will still be cooked by adults, as in actual parents of the scouts, and they follow the same recipe handed down for 73 years.
The scouts will be busy helping with set-up, washing and cleaning of course and serving the walk-in guests. The plan is to prepare around 500 dinners.
The price is $10 and take-out is an option.
Serving is Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at Silver Palm Methodist Church, 15855 SW 248th St, Homestead.
All funds go to help support events throughout the year.
As the oldest active Boy Scout Troop in the area, they have maintained the same goals and mission for seven decades.
They are a Boy Scout Troop in the Everglades District of the South
Florida Council. Their mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Theye are a boy-led and boy-focused Troop with well-trained leaders who care about each scout’s individual success. The troop emphasizes the boy led and boy-focused Troop with well-trained leaders who care about each scout’s individual success. The troop
emphasizes the boy led philosophy originated with Lord Baden Powell, the founder of Boy Scouting and is affiliated with the South Florida Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The troop has an excellent reputation for scouts earning the rank of eagle, scouting’s highest rank.
This begins by scouts developing leadership skills by holding one of the troop positions. Each troop position has its own set of responsibilities and duties that the assigned scout is expected to perform. The patrol method of scouting together with rank advancement opportunities are emphasized for the scouts of Troop 69. They are proudly chartered by the Leisure City Moose Lodge.
Meetings are every Thursday at 7:00 p.m., also at Silver Palm Methodist Church, 15855 SW 248th St, Homestead.
To learn more, go to https://www.troop-69.org/home ; Email: sm@
troop-69.org, Tel: (305) 431-3566, or find them on Facebook.
An alternate contact is Committee Chair Jeanie Canavan, cc@troop-69.org; Tel: (786) 255-8943.
