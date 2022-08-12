A large townhome project is coming to Florida City.
Lennar Homes wants to build a 527-townhome development across from Homestead Senior High School on the Southwest corner of SW 334th Street and Southwest 167th Avenue. It will be located on 39 acres and will be known as St. Germain.
During the August 9 commission meeting, the Florida City Commission approved an ordinance for a zoning district boundary change to a planned unit development district for the property.
Mayor Otis Wallace is pleased with the project. “I think it will be good for Florida City. It meets with what the city plans for that area. There will be very nice town homes. This will provide more market rate housing. We are taking land that was difficult to develop and Lennar has figured out a way to build market rate homes on the land. I was very impressed with their landscaping plan and parks. They have done a great job. This will be a win-win situation. Lennar is proposing to build 13 units per acre rather than the 15 units per acre they are allowed,” said Wallace.
The project proposes a pleasant atmosphere to live and raise a family. There will be three acres of private parkland for residents.
“There will a central park and smaller surrounding parks. There will be tot lots and places where people can have some recreation,” said Henry Iler, Florida City planner.
There will be a 15-foot-wide buffer strip with landscaping along East Palm Drive and 167th Avenue. The homes will have an average of 1,400 square foot floor area. The buildings will be two stories and each building will contain eight townhome units.
“This will be a tremendous tax base for Florida City. It has some challenges with the wetlands, and they will have to get permitting. This will be a good project,” said Iler.
The Commission approved an ordinance for a zoning change from residential single family home district to residential duplex district for the 0.34-acre property located on the south side of NW 12 Street, 100 feet west of NW 8th Avenue.
“They will take an empty location and put in new housing. They want to build a duplex. This will be a small project. It is good because it will take an overgrown eye sore of a lot and provide an attractive duplex.”
The Commission approved an ordinance to allow a zoning district boundary change for the 1.4-acre property located at the NE corner of SW 192 Avenue and SW 344th Street. This will allow for commercial development on a small piece of property.
“This will mean a gas station, car wash and convenience store. There is a lot of development going in the western section of the city. The commercial property will serve them, so they don’t have to drive across town,” said Wallace.
