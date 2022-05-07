Proceeding the end of the 2022 legislative session, Representative Kevin Chambliss (D - Homestead) will be hosting a series of Town Hall Tuesdays during the month of May.
Representative Chambliss is inviting the community to “come talk about the 2022 legislative session and what we can do moving forward.” There will be an in-person town hall each Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the duration of May 2022, an online Zoom option will be available as well.
The schedule and locations of the meetings are as follows:
May 10, 2022 – Village of Homestead Club Homestead
1851 S. Canal Dr. Homestead, Fl 33034
May 17, 2022 – JL (Joe) & Enid W. Demps Park Gym Meeting Room.
11350 SW 216th St., Miami, Fl
May 24,2022 – Martin Memorial AME Church Fellowship Hall
14740 Lincoln Blvd., Miami, Fl
May 30, 2022 – Naranja Park
14150 SW 264St., Naranja, Fl
