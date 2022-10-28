Some residents in Garden Cove and North Key Largo are angry because Loquat Road has been closed off to traffic and area residents must find an alternative route to Card Sound Road.
This was because of local residents’ complaints about people driving too fast on Loquat Road and using the road as a cut through to avoid the merge intersection of 905 onto the Overseas Highway.
“We are doing a town hall meeting to see if people want to keep the road closed,” said Kristen Livengood, spokesperson for Monroe County.
Monroe County Commissioner Holly Merrill Raschein has invited Garden Cove and Key Largo residents to the town hall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Murray Nelson Government Center Board of County Commissioners meeting chambers.
“I look forward to hearing from our residents and businesses in the area regarding the future of Loquat Road, especially those who live and work in the affected area,” said Merrill Raschein.
Also, Monroe County completed its Hurricane Ian storm debris collection. In three weeks, Monroe County collected 866 tons, or 1.7 million pounds, including 642 tons of yard/vegetative debris 224 tons of white goods and appliances.
Monroe County leaders want all residents to return to the regular collection policy for yard waste, white goods, and appliances. Yard waste receptacles should not weigh more than 50 pounds and should not be more than 12 inches above the container's rim.
For vegetation over 50 pounds or bulk piles, contact your franchise hauler to estimate the cost for pickup - removal.
Household items like couches or mattresses also require you to contact your local franchise hauler to arrange for a free pickup.
It is illegal and can be a felony to dump household appliances, construction materials, boats, trailers, RVs, and vegetative debris on County-owned vacant land and County rights-of-way and streets. When someone illegally dumps, Monroe County taxpayers pay the extra disposal cost. The County is working on curtailing dumping at hotspots by adding surveillance to the areas.
