Last Wednesday the 25th of May military members and their families from the 482nd Fighter Wing and Special Operations Command South were treated to an early showing of the long-awaited movie, Top Gun Maverick at ShowBiz Cinemas.
Organized by Major Joseph Soldin, a F-16 pilot with the 482nd, and sponsored by the Homestead Military Affairs Council, the event required permission from Paramount Pictures to allow a showing of the movie prior to its official release which ShowBiz helped to arrange.
