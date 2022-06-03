Around 80 military members and their families from the 482nd and SOCSOUTH posed with Military Affairs Council members just prior to the movie.

 Hugh Hudson

Last Wednesday the 25th of May military members and their families from the 482nd Fighter Wing and Special Operations Command South were treated to an early showing of the long-awaited movie, Top Gun Maverick at ShowBiz Cinemas.

As he waited to enter the theater Mathew Pulaeu (center in green shirt) told the News Leader that he was excited to see the movie and “I hope it has helicopters in it.”

Organized by Major Joseph Soldin, a F-16 pilot with the 482nd, and sponsored by the Homestead Military Affairs Council, the event required permission from Paramount Pictures to allow a showing of the movie prior to its official release which ShowBiz helped to arrange.

Members of the MAC committee really enjoyed the evening with the military families.

Louis Melara (center) and Major Joseph Soldin (right) hand out tickets at the MAC movie event honoring military members and military families.

