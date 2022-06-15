A group of Redland Middle School students can look back on their academic achievements with pride.
The Organic Agricultural Magnet program won local and state competitions during the past year and many of the students in this program developed leadership skills.
Gabriela Arencibia is a top eighth grade student and is looking forward to South Dade Senior High School where she plans to study in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program. She has been a leader in the Agricultural Magnet program and was part of a team that won second place at a parliamentary procedure competition in Miami. She was also on the team that won first place in parliamentary procedure at a state competition in Orlando.
“We got a set of minutes and we had to discuss the minutes in front of a group of judges,” she said.
Arencibia was among a group of Redland students who received recognition for their work with plants at the Miami Youth Fair.
Angelina Rodriguez had a very successful eighth grade year and is looking forward to studying in the IB program at South Dade next year. She enjoyed her time in the Agricultural Magnet program. She participated in the parliamentary procedure teams that won in Miami and Orlando.
“I felt good about how we came together and made a good presentation at the district and state competitions. We practiced a lot. We worked on Zoom together. I enjoyed studying culinary arts.”
Emily Garcia had a good eighth grade year and will study in the IB program at South Dade next year. She especially enjoyed being a part of the culinary arts program. Garcia participated in the Taste of Education and won first place in the Seafood Division. She earned an industry certification in ServeSafe and passed an industry certification exam.
“I enjoyed getting to know the people in the culinary arts program. We had fun working together,” said Garcia.
Redland Principal Samuel Louis is proud of the students.
“They have risen to the challenge at every occasion. They have entered and won team competitions. We are proud of the work they have done and continue to do. We are saddened that they are leaving but we are happy they are moving on to pursue their dreams,” he said.
