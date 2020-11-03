Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds this afternoon. High 83F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.