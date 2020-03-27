Ed Dickson has a mobile bbq business that has been serving residents of Dade County for years.
This week he had a dilemna caused by the Coronavirus situation. Dickson was preparing to serve at the Dade County Youth Fair. But like most activities, the Fair was cancelled.
Dickson adapted and fired up his smokers and began serving his greater South Dade friends and neighbors.
He decided the Miami Dade Police Officers that had been assigned to monitor the Community Health of South Florida free Coronavirus screening (CHI) on 216th St. this week were worthy of some free lunches.
Dickson is a wonderful example of how we can all come together to help each other during these times.
