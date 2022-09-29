The SDNL will have a delivery and distribution delay this week due to the affects of Hurricane Ian. The paper is printed in Gainesville, and they will not be putting their large delivery trucks on the road until Friday. We expect to receive our delivery of the paper on Friday evening, for our delivery people to have out to your home and our local businesses on Saturday morning. Our concern is that everyone from our print house, truck drivers and delivery people be as safe as possible. Thank you for your patience.
To Our Readers - 24 hour delay in publication due to Hurricane Ian
