Barely one year after Miami-Dade College, Homestead Campus opened the doors to the innovative Benjamin Leon School of Nursing Simulation and Skills Center, many of the same individuals gathered for the latest campus advancement.
Thursday, February 2, 2023 also brought members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Emergency Services Division because the focus this time was to inaugurate the new MDC Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Lab.
The description in a recent press release was impressive. “The new MDC Emergency Medical Services Lab is in a 3,854 sq ft facility.
Students will have access to the latest technology and training tools of the industry, including HAL -High-Fidelity Human Patient Simulator Mannequins; Physio Control Life Packs; Monitor Defibrillators; Laerdal Mid-Fidelity mega code kelly mannequins; Striker bariatric-rated stretchers; Phlebotomy arm IV simulators; EMS Medication and Trauma kits and Advanced Airway bags.”
Dr. Oscar Loynaz, President, Homestead Campus, welcomed the room filled with leaders, faculty, students, and other visitors. “This is a proud moment,” he began and noted how EMS students previously shared space with the nursing students. “If there was one thing EMS was famous for, they made it work even with a small space.” He praised MDC leadership for being willing to “pivot” and dedicate the available space for the envisioned laboratory instead of using it for general purposes.
MDC President Madelaine Pumariega said, “This is a special day because Medical is special.” She explained MDC had previously made the strategic decision to concentrate higher levels of training and technology at the Medical Campus in the Miami Health District in order to maximize excellence in the facility and faculty. In the last decade, however, the highest growth has been in deep south Dade and Homestead. “We are on the path to grow nursing by 40% and EMT will also grow.” She acknowledged the necessity of community partners such as the County, Leon Medical, and others. “Thank you for choosing a profession that saves lives and for choosing Miami-Dade College,” she said to the large group of students.
Dr. Bryan Stewart, President of MDC Medical Campus, praised the students and their instructors for the students being some of the most respectful on campus. He then related how in conversation with the Chief Executive Officer of a major hospital, the CEO mentioned an expansion of their facility and they wanted to increase the number of paramedic students if possible. Dr. Stewart immediately agreed, and those arrangements are in progress.
Willie Williams, Division Chief, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue EMS, recalled being a student of the “Homestead Community College” before it became MDC. He elaborated that they are serving the community as students perform duties on ride-alongs. He added the point of risk doesn’t differentiate between someone in uniform and a student. “Some of these students are going to save lives; EMS is an evolving trade and this lab is going to help.”
Cynthia Trujillo, President of the EMS class, initially majored in Business and made the transition after speaking with a friend who had done so. She went through the stages of First Responder, Fire Academy, EMS, and Paramedic courses and related the experience of her first ride-along. They responded to a cardiac arrest call and circumstances placed her to the individual first. She reacted in keeping with her training. “We got the pulse, and it was life-changing for me.” An experience which may well be even more significant was her announcement she had been officially hired as a Paramedic in Miramar two days prior. She hopes to someday also become an instructor. Dr.Malou Harrison, MDC Executive Vice-President and Provost, gave closing remarks. “As a resident of South Dade, I am truly proud of MDC.” She cited that while everything being built is an investment in the campus, the spotlight for the day was on the students.
The crowd moved downstairs for the ribbon cutting and a tour of the facility. There are five classrooms, a control room, a wet laboratory, one lecture room, and two faculty offices. All courses will be led by high-ranking, active firefighters and paramedics, including battalion chiefs and captains. The cramped spaces of the past ten years are no more and plans for the summer are to include the Paramedic course at Homestead in addition to the current First Responders and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). To learn more visit www.mdc.edu/homestead.
