Buckle up the kids and enjoy the magic!
The first Magic of Lights at Homestead-Miami Speedway is the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, now debuting in South Florida.
Magic of Lights showcases a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes, all viewed within the comfort and safety of the guest’s vehicle.
Advanced-sale tickets are available at magicoflights.com/homestead.
For the past four years, Magic of Lights has been a huge hit for holiday fun at Daytona International Speedway, and will now call South Florida home as well.
It runsthrough Jan. 1, 2022.
Magic of Lights, is a festive and winding drive-through on the grounds of the already colorful Homestead-Miami Speedway It is open nightly from 6-10 p.m. 44 days of magical fun.
Kids from ages one to 92 (and above) will be mesmerized with the colorful lights, holiday scenes and a cast of characters. Families, couples, friends, social and work groups can enjoy the happy holiday experience.
Ticket prices include:
• Advanced Pricing Prime Season through Dec. 9: $20 per standard vehicle in advance with $30 at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $35 on weekends (Friday through Sunday).
• Dec. 10 - Jan. 1: $25 per standard vehicle in advance with $35 at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $40 on weekends (Friday through Sunday).
• Oversized vehicles such as limousines or vans for 15 passengers or more will be $40 per vehicle in advance, $50 per vehicle at the gate and $55 on weekend dates (Fri. through Sun.).
• Tour buses can be accommodated for $100.
“The Magic of Lights is an incredible addition to our already busy calendar here at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said track president Al Garcia. “It’s a wonderful new family holiday tradition for the local community here in South Florida.”
