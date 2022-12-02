The City of Homestead is getting ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The party will begin on December 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Losner Park.
There will be snow, lights and Santa Claus will come to visit in Downtown Homestead. The historic district will become a winter wonderland and there will be plenty of fun. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.
Those who come will enjoy sledding, snowball target practice, an ugly sweater red carpet and special holiday performances. Guests will be able to get some dinner from food trucks, cookies and cocoa. There will be story time with the Cybrarium and photos with Santa. There will also be ornament decorating and a maibox to send your Christmas wish list and letters to Santa.
This is a free event and open to the public. People are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to be collected for Start Off Smart, Inc. (SOS), the social services unit embedded within the Homestead Police Department. It has a goal to distribute 1,000 toys to local families in need this holiday season.
Losner Park is located at 104 North Krome Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.