If April showers bring May flowers, then Three Virtues recent shower of blessings will yield even more.
Earlier this week, the Homestead non-profit organization was granted $25,000 from No Kid Hungry, a campaign from the national nonprofit group Share Our Strength.
This group is investing $3 million in grants to organizations, with a focus on helping to decrease food insecurity among children under the age of six.
According to a 2020 survey from the Washington D.C.-based think tank Urban Institute, at one point during the past year, 40 percent of parents to these children suffered from job or income loss as a result of the current pandemic; more than one in five parents reported not being able to get or get enough food to support their household.
The No Kid Hungry grants will serve more than 120 early child care centers, healthcare providers, and community organizations; organizations that work with an estimated 170,000 children under the age of five in 34 states and the District of Columbia.
Caron Gremont, Director of Early Childhood for the No Kid Hungry campaign noted the importance of the campaign in supporting these children.
“Food insecurity in the early years can have an immediate and lasting impact on overall health, learning, school readiness, and behavior,” said Gremont.
Gremont also explained why the money awarded will benefit Three Virtues Organization, Inc. and other non-profits in their communities.
“These flexible, year-long grants will help organizations provide healthy food to young kids and their families at this critical time,” Gremont said.
Alpha Fleurimond, Executive Director of Three Virtues, stated how this April money is indeed a May miracle and beyond.
“As I always say, ‘every child has a story to tell’,” said Fleurimond. “I feel blessed that Three Virtues, in partnership with No Kid Hungry and this funding opportunity will provide much-needed food supplies and the chance to be part of these children’s story.”
Proud to be among the organizations selected for funding by No Kid Hungry, Three Virtues said it will use the grant to help 25 local families of children ages 0-5 with a special food distribution that will cater to the children’s specific needs.
This will also be in addition to the food distribution the organization already provides on the second Friday of every month.
Three Virtues has been dedicated to families and children in the Homestead/Florida City area for over 9 years -- supporting and providing services to immigrant, refugee, and migrant worker families -- as its staff and volunteers work to ease the community’s burdens, one food parcel at a time.
As such, the Kids Food Distribution is on April 30 from 8-9am, at 15951 SW 292nd Ter #3, 33033; behind the Homestead Housing Authority.
For more information and eligibility, 786-610-9855 or 786-377-3516, or via email at threevirtues@yahoo.com.
