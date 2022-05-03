Homestead nonprofit Three Virtues Organization, Inc. has recently been chosen among a host of other groups in the running for $25,000.
Through State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Top 200 event, Three Virtues now aims to be one of the nonprofits to be awarded this top prize.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.
In doing so, the State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from among the 4,000 submissions they received to take part in the country-wide competition.
And with Three Virtues' history of serving and supporting the Homestead/Florida City communities, it now needs the community’s help in securing this award to further their work within it.
From April 27 until midnight on May 6, local residents 18 years old and up with a valid email address can vote for Three Virtues, and even cast a maximum of 10 votes each per day at their very own State Farm website: www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2044458?tmaadmin=cx5wne6n59n58uaa.
On June 7, the top 100 organizations with the highest votes will be
confirmed, and a $25,000 grant will then be awarded to each of the
affiliated nonprofits.
As this money would bolster Three Virtue programs like last year’s 0-5 Kids Food Distribution – which provides families with a bimonthly allotment of food and access to child specific items they need but may have a financial hardship in obtaining – Three Virtues’ director Alpha Fleurimond expressed the importance of getting as many people to vote as possible.
“It was our pride to be able to offer this program in 2021,” said Fleurimond. “With the help of your votes, the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant will allow us to offer the program again.”
For more information on State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Top 200, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com/landingpages/nshow.
For more information and/or to support Three Virtues, visit
threevirtuesorganization.org, call 786-610-9855, or email them at three
