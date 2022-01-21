Florida City Will Hold Elections for Mayor and Two Commission Seats on Tuesday, January 25.
With Florida City’s upcoming elections on Tuesday January 25, candidates are working down to the wire, as their campaigns enter the last few days before residents cast their votes.
In speaking with three of the four mayoral candidates, they first explained why they would be the best choice for Florida City voters.
(Rocquel McCray declined to be interviewed for this article.)
“My whole life has gotten me prepared to do this job,” said Israel Andrews.
At the age of 15, Andrews said he was elected as citizen of the year after speaking on the Manpower Consortium, and brought back 24,000 jobs to the area. Andrews went on to get degrees in government, international affairs, and real estate; along with master’s degrees in social studies education and administration, and law school.
In addition to being a chairman for the Community Action Agency Board for Miami-Dade County in the 90’s, Andrews said he revitalized the area near 14th, 15th, and 16th Streets, east of 5th Avenue in Florida City.
“When I took over as chairman of that board, '' said Andrews, “one of the goals was to get rid of those row houses…so we advocated for it and got those replaced.”
After Hurricane Andrew, Andrews said he was responsible – as chairman of Covenant Community Development Corporation – for South Point Crossing, which got rid of more row houses and further cleaned up Lucy Street, while he worked to ensure that all people initially hired there were from Florida City.
Andrews then said he and his brothers partnered with Sacred Heart Church and School, along with Homestead Air Force Base, to provide approximately 2,500 computers in the community.
For Andrews, all of these things have prepped him to serve Florida City.
“My lifetime of serving and academic preparation say I’m ready,” said Andrews.
Avis Brown however said she is the better candidate.
“I’m running for mayor of Florida City to bring together my hometown and community; to support our city in implementing well overdue improvements, solutions, and programs,” Brown said.
With her years of experience with the government, as a former commissioner, and former vice-mayor of Florida City – as well as a teacher, guidance counselor and entrepreneur, Brown said she is uniquely professionally and personally qualified for the position.
For Mayor Otis Wallace, Florida City’s mayor since 1984, he stated his multiple years as mayor, in addition to his previous eight years as a commissioner, as well as law school graduate and lawyer makes him an ideal fit to continue as mayor.
“We’re in turbulent times right now, and there are a whole lot of moving parts that are troublesome, not only in Florida City, but America,” said
Wallace. “I think that I have the skillset, based on experience and my knowledge of the community, to best weather this storm.”
The candidates further discussed their thoughts on the wide variety of
upcoming residential developments for Florida City.
Andrews said it’s out of control.
“I believe the growth at the moment is uncontrolled, almost unhinged,” said Andrews.
As an example, Andrews said he had been at meetings in the northwest
section of Florida City where citizens complained directly.
“They don’t want all these apartments, and yet,” said Andrews, “the commissioner, the mayor continue to stick them there anyway, and I just think that’s a problem.”
In doing so, Andrews said, it further extends city services, already stretched thin.
“I don’t think we’re doing the things that help out, or commiserate with those city services,” said Andrews.
And while Brown is in favor of the development, she said changes need to be made.
“There are certain projects that have stagnated down through the years...but how long is it going to take for that
particular event or project to come through,” Brown said.
Brown said that between the casino, Publix, Chick-Fil-A that have yet to
materialize, the community hasn’t been able to reap any benefits from these unstarted businesses as a result.
“It’s a blessing that comes with problems,” said Wallace. “On the one hand, the development will make Florida City more stable financially, that’s the good thing…the problem with that is that won’t help people that live here, they won’t be able to afford those houses for the most part.”
With a beginning price for a three bedroom/two bathroom at upwards of $350,000, Wallace said local citizens with local wages aren’t going to be able to get those new homes, which presents a new challenge.
“We have to have good housing built throughout the city, said Wallace, “my focus is on reasonable and affordable housing for those who want to have a piece of the pie…all ships must rise with the tide.”
The concern of whether Florida City has a crime and/or gang problem was also talked about by each of the candidates, in addition to whether enough is being done to lessen this type of activity.
“Do we have a problem, absolutely,” said Andrews.
As to how to improve it, Andrews offered a tiered fix.
“Fixing the problem is going to be a multi-level approach,” said Andrews, “an all of government and all of community approach.”
Focusing on the types of jobs people can do, like small-manufacturing Andrews said, or campuses like Amazon where people can focus on skills using their hands.
Andrews also said blue color jobs like plumbing, construction, masonry and making the furthering of those skills readily available in the city for residents will lower the crime rates in Florida City.
“I think we can seriously, seriously reduce the crime and those situations that create it by making sure we give people opportunity in the city,” said
Andrews.
Brown said while crime is a problem, there is hope in the city and with the police.
“Our city is one of the most dangerous cities to live in,” said Brown, “and while our police are doing a good job…we need the people to stand up and speak out; if you see a crime, say something, don’t just sit around and say nothing.”
“The majority of the crime being committed that I review in Florida City is undoubtedly connected to gang activity, which is county wide” said Wallace.
Wallace also said that in addition to the city taking the lead in combating crime, it will also take the community's help to fix.
“When people don’t raise their children or supervise them for a long period, and they get away from them early, then a great deal of the time that becomes a teenage kid headed for a life of crime,” said Wallace.
Increasing the amounts of incarcerations, Wallace said, has also helped to reduce crime in Florida City.
“We haven’t stopped crime, but we’ve certainly made great strides in punishing those who commit it, and hopefully they’ll turn their life around,” said Wallace.
As Florida’s Department of Transportation (DOT) proposed ‘fly-over’option now seemingly eliminated in Florida City, candidates weighed in on whether they would attempt to get DOT to look again at the option to create a Lucy Street exit of the Florida Turnpike.
Andrews and Wallace are in favor of doing so.
“I’m fine with it, I think it’ll take some pressure off exit 1,” said Andrews.
“It’s relieving a situation where people who don’t need to go all the way to the end can get off at an earlier point, therefore helping what happens at the end,” said Wallace.
Brown isn’t sold on the idea though.
“No,” said Brown, “I think we ought to let it remain as it is, for right now. On the weekend, yes, you can see the backup, but in the regular community going back and forth to jobs during the weekdays, there is no need to place another area for another exit; no.
Looking to the future, the mayoral candidates shared their individual
visions of their first 90 days in office.
Andrews said he would first reduce the mayor’s salary.
“I would cut that salary by about 40%, and spread the money out among the rank and file workers,” said Andrews.
Andrews said he would then look into what has to be completed.
“We’d start taking some assessment of exactly what it is that needs to be done, said Andrews. “There’s got to be a clear assessment of exactly what needs to be done: what needs have been addressed, what needs have not been addressed. Those types of things would all be going on in the first 90 days.”
Brown would work first to create a dialogue between the government and its residents.
“I would [very much like] to create some communication between those people, the citizens of Florida City as well as the leadership should be established,” said Brown. I don’t want them to see me so much as a boss, a ruler, I want to work together with the community, with the people to get their ideas, and their feedback – I’m going to be open and listening to the beat of the drums.”
In addition, Brown said she will also review and make sure they are taking care of the economic and financial side of the city, as well as lowering the crime rate.
“I would love to see growth, changes, in the city structure and those who are over these departments,” said Brown, “but more than that, how they communicate with the people in the community.
For Wallace, his idea continues from what is being done now.
“Right now, I’m in the middle of some of the biggest projects we’ve ever had in Florida City,” said Wallace, “that’s why I ran for office, because my theme was unfinished business.”
Wallace said in the next 90 days, projects like the recently received $16.8 million dollar infrastructure grant being used for culverting the canal, a $9-10 million dollar neighborhood revitalization project currently out to bid for construction, a major renovation being wrapped up for a city park, and a $5.8 million dollar federal government award for pandemic and economic assistance will all take place.
“They’re not hopes, they’re not dreams, they’re real projects that I have to get going,” said Wallace. “If elected…I have to walk in handling these projects.”
Candidates also shared their views on whether they would change Florida City from its current mayor form of government to being managed by a city
manager.
Andrews said he would vote to change it almost immediately, as he prefers a city manager over a mayor form of government.
“I still believe it’s the best form of professionally running the government,” said Andrews.
Wallace is also in favor to change it.
“I’ve always, always been in favor of a city manager form of government; the fact that I happen to be a strong mayor is a short view,” said Wallace. “For the long-term look at the city, we need professional leadership at all times.”
“I don’t feel we need a boss as much as we need a leader,” said Brown.
With Florida City’s current rush of economic development, the candidates explained what they would do to continue it.
Andrews said he would focus on developing in other areas.
The annexation areas, east and west,” said Andrews, “that would be the focus of development for me. I think that the northwest area is a bit too quiet right now.”
“I would try to open communication to the citizens, give them the opportunity, to hear, lead and get information,” said Brown.
“I think it has to be managed properly,” said Wallace. “…First of all you have to realize that prosperity, when it comes, has to be reachable by everybody…try to be fair, portion your resources fairly, and fix things before they
become a problem, or don’t let them become a problem.”
Lastly, the mayoral candidates talked about the possibility of higher paying jobs coming to Florida City.
Pointing out an agricultural development pushing 4,000 jobs that may come to the west side, Andrews said it’s still crucial to continue pursuing high paying jobs for the area.
“I think it’s very, very important that we start looking for jobs that will pay a liveable wage and above,” Andrews said. “There’s a couple of things that are happening at the county and state level that we may be able to take advantage of that would bring in these types of jobs.”
Andrews stated small manufacturing or a medical corridor like the one starting in Coral Gables could be the keys to doing so.
“In the future, yes, because we will communicate all the job opportunities that are coming through,” said Brown, but not only give it to one or two, but
everyone should have the opportunity.”
“We have to create those types of jobs in Florida City itself, and I’ll look for opportunities to do that,” said Wallace.
One of those opportunities is a new $100 million dollar building/construction investment which Wallace said will bring 800 jobs to Florida City.
“The economic vitality of the community will be well moved with the building of homes in residential,” said Wallace, “but now we’re starting to see some serious interest in the commercial development, which brings jobs for those people at the lower end of the income scale…that will help them to buy their first home, or move into a nice apartment.
