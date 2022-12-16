Three men were arrested Tuesday after marijuana and a handgun were found following a traffic stop in Key Largo.
De’Andre Dennis Pressley, 20, of Florida City; Jerome Aaron Charles, 19, of Tavernier; and Quinton Robert Hightower, 19, of Florida City, were all charged with possession of marijuana.
The Sheriff’s Office stopped a southbound Chevrolet sedan near Mile Marker 102 at approximately 10:30 p.m. after a tag check revealed the owner — Pressley — had a suspended driver’s license. Pressley was driving and the other two suspects were passengers.
There was a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search turned up approximately five ounces of marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun.
All three men were taken to jail. Hightower also had a warrant out of Ohio related to a receiving stolen property charge in that state.
The case remains under investigation.
