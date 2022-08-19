Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. congressman Relatives located outside the United States should contact your local U.S. Embassy.
Para personas que residen en los EE.UU buscando información sobre un familiar posiblemente interceptado por la Guardia Costera, comuníquese con su representante gubernamental local. Para familiares con residencia en otro país, comuníquese con su Embajada de EE.UU.
Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent's crew repatriated 107 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following nine interdictions off Florida's coast.
Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent's crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat, Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., about 30 miles south of Boca Chica.
A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat, Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., about 35 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.
Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore's crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 11 p.m., about 25 miles south of Long Key.
Coast Guard Cutter Spencer's crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat, Sunday, at approximately midnight, about 10 miles south of Key Colony Beach.
A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a blue and white fishing boat, Sunday, at approximately 2:15 a.m., about 6 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.
Coast Guard Station Key West's crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat, Sunday, at 7:40 a.m., about 5 miles south of Boca Grande.
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at 4:30 p.m., about 40 miles south of Boca Chica.
Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat, Sunday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 30 miles south of Long Key.
Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., about 40 miles south of Key West.
"The Coast Guard and our partners patrol the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to stop illegal migration into the United States from the sea," said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven. "Those rescued or stopped will be brought back to their country of origin, or the country they departed."
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,994 Cubans compared to:
• 5,396 Cuban Migrants in 2016
• 1,468 Cuban Migrants in 2017
• 259 Cuban Migrants in 2018
• 313 Cuban Migrants in 2019
• 49 Cuban Migrants in 2020
• 838 Cuban Migrants in 2021
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.