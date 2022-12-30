As we enter the final days of the year, looking back on 2022, it was a doozy!
And like most of us, I had some help in getting through it. The following are things that made the worst days manageable, and the best days memorable; enjoy!
In our digital world of apps and streaming services, the simplicity and coziness of cable TV sometimes get overlooked or unused altogether.
Working from home now, I fully embraced it, watching channels like ABC for daytime TV staples such as the news at noon, GMA3 (yes, I’m intrigued by the TJ & Amy relationship ‘scandal’), and even General Hospital.
Once ABC World News finished, I didn’t, and was on to watching classics like Wheel Of Fortune and Jeopardy – shows I watched with my family as a kid, that are still entertaining in 2022.
Even my 9-year-old son loves Wheel of Fortune now!
After they ended, channels like FX, TNT, USA, and Paramount Network garnered my attention for the remainder of the evening showing reasonably new movies, which sometimes meant I saw John Wick 3 every Friday for three weeks.
But, it’s John Wick, so you can’t complain too much about that right?
When I wasn’t indulging in the buffet of TV programming, Amazon’s Music Unlimited subscription gladly rocked my ears this year with every song I could think of.
As a music fan, I would find myself thinking of a song that I heard before, and wanted to hear immediately. Through my Amazon Echo, I would just ask that awesome DJ Alexa for the song, and she would instantly spin it for me with commercials or delay.
Other times, I would want to listen to an uninterrupted mix from an artist or genre, and my choices were served with ease.
What’s even cooler is, let’s say a song was playing and I didn’t know the title or singer/band playing it, no problem, just ask who or what song it was, and get the answer!
This way, when it was ringing through my brain again, begging to get played, I could just ask for it, and indulge in the instant audio magic.
Speaking of which, every year, there is an album that blows me away; this year it’s Cheat Codes by Black Thought and Danger Mouse.
While Black Thought has been a hip hop icon for decades, others might know him as Tariq Trotter from The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, alongside his band The Roots on the late night NBC show.
Danger Mouse is just as prolific, being a producer and DJ for many, including Cee-Lo Green in their duo Gnarls Barkley.
Bringing these two maestros together created an album as fantastic as you could imagine, one that has been in the works since 2006, and worth the wait.
With guest performances from Run The Jewels (one of my favorites), A$AP Rocky, (Rihanna’s boyfriend), and many more, this release blends jazz, funk samples, and all the goodies to keep you toasty on these colder than normal nights we’ve had lately, but just in time for Christmas.
Definitely give it a listen, especially if you’re a fan of thoughtful lyrics and precision mixing.
Just as smoothly though, my next item that helped me this year was purified water.
Now in the interest of full disclosure, I have been a fan of this for the last couple of years, but this year, I had to highlight it as there have been a couple of times when I didn’t drink any, and definitely noticed a difference in my daily performance without it.
At 47 years old, my body is of course different now than when I was younger, and yeah, I’m starting to feel it.
Drinking more water was a resolution I started a few years ago, but not till I started drinking Nestle’s Pure Life purified water did it seem like a daily possible goal; one that has continued to make me feel healthier each and every day, flushing out all the everyday gunk.
Since drinking it, purified water is the only water I drink! Spring water seems too heavy, and tap is ok, but purified water: pure heaven, and just as light.
Which brings me to my next item: church and faith have definitely gotten me through the quagmire that has been 2022.
With all the messiness that has periodically dotted the year, having this as a way to refresh my spirit, when it’s been weighed down with all the craziness of the year has helped mightily.
Being able to attend in-person or online masses has been just as essential for me as drinking purified water has been to my body, and twice as beneficial to my soul and well-being.
So if you're feeling bogged down, try attending a church near you to lighten you and your mood; it’ll work wonders!
Lastly, I’ve become another convert, this time of the sling bag kind.
In years past, I lugged around a messenger bag to carry around my daily stuff – a bag that my wife had grown increasingly unfond of.
Enter the Adidas Ripstop Utility Sling Bag.
Smaller than that forsworn messenger bag, but bigger than a crossbody bag, this bag has hauled all of my items without issue since I bought it as a birthday gift back in September.
From a composition book, battery chargers, pens/pencils, medicine, Bible, headphones, and yes, my purified water bottle, this bag carries it all and in a smaller profile.
Plus, my wife loves it!
And at the end of the year, you can’t get by without that…
No matter what this year has brought you, prayerfully you have a list of things that made it easier for you too.
So instead of putting together a list of New Year’s resolutions, first take time to reflect on those things, then go ahead and start on those 2023 items.
Besides, you have all year to work on them.
Happy New Year!
(0) comments
