This blue dragonfly was flitting about next to one of the many ponds and lakes along the main park road.

 Ira Hugh Hudson

Get Out and Explore Your Backyard - The Joys and Wonders of Everglades National Park!

one of the largest animals seen in the park is the alligator. This 7-foot specimen was cruising along oblivious to the group of tourists taking pictures nearby.

This anhinga is preening his feathers as he sits in the sun along his namesake trail.

This small hawk was staring at traffic along the road to Mahogany Hamock.

This orange dragonfly looked like he was holding on for dear life to the blade of grass on a windy day.

This photo of a heron was taken in late May while these rocks were well above water. By the middle of June, they were 6 inches below the surface.

