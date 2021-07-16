featured The Wonders of Everglades National Park By Hugh Hudson Jul 16, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This blue dragonfly was flitting about next to one of the many ponds and lakes along the main park road. Ira Hugh Hudson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get Out and Explore Your Backyard - The Joys and Wonders of Everglades National Park! One of the largest animals seen in the park is the alligator. This 7-foot specimen was cruising along oblivious to the group of tourists taking pictures nearby. Ira Hugh Hudson This anhinga is preening his feathers as he sits in the sun along his namesake trail. Ira Hugh Hudson This small hawk was staring at traffic along the road to Mahogany Hamock. Ira Hugh Hudson This orange dragonfly looked like he was holding on for dear life to the blade of grass on a windy day. Ira Hugh Hudson This photo of a heron was taken in late May while these rocks were well above water. By the middle of June, they were 6 inches below the surface. Ira Hugh Hudson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Top Ads featured Mango Way Apts Jun 13, 2021
