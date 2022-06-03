ArtWalk Homestead’s Art in the Park Saturday, May 28, 2022 was a big hit. Homestead Councilmember Jenifer Bailey, the Southwest Advisory Committee (SWAC), many sponsors, partners, community organizations, artists, and volunteers made it another event to promote the arts and showcase valuable community resources.
Music, dance, sports, different giveaways, food distribution, medical services information, and art in many forms kept the afternoon lively.
“Awesome, Such a wonderful blessed day to All... great artwork,” “Congratulations Jenifer Bailey and Your Wonderful Team for this Successful Event!!” were some of many Facebook posts.
Councilmember Bailey summed up the event on Facebook as well.
“What a beautiful day. Thanks to everyone that made ArtWalk Homestead’s Art in the Park possible!! Congrats to our scholarship recipients, Byol Brand, Outloud Artistry, Prodigy Dance & the Homestead High Marching Band. Keep making a difference in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.