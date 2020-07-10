The club held the installation at the beautiful FourEight Restaurant on Krome Ave. The lunch was choice of Mahi, Vaca Frita or Peruvian Roasted Chicken and choice of Guava Bread Pudding or Caramel Flan for dessert.
The Rotary Club of Homestead held their annual Installation Luncheon Wednesday to swear in new officers and board members.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.