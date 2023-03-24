The Rotary Club’s Stone Crab and Seafood Festival was another huge success with thousands of local families coming out to enjoy two days of great food, fabulous music and kid’s attractions.
Proceeds collected are used to benefit Homestead Rotary’s primary objective to raise funds to help local students go to college.
Homestead Rotary does a great deal to give back to our community and is well into their 2nd million dollar level of helping make our community a better place for all, including scholarships to help with the education of our leaders of tomorrow.
To learn more about Homestead Rotary or to download the college scholarship application form, go to: homesteadrotary.org.
