A luncheon was held at Rotarian Jeannette Varela’s elegant Casa Tranquila Estate in Redland. Chef’s prepared a scrumptious variety of specialties that delighted all that attended.
The Rotary is preparing for their two big events for the upcoming year, the Prime Rib Dinner set for Nov. 12th, 2021 and the huge 2022 Homestead Stone Crab and Seafood Festival. A few weeks ago the club held its annual scholarship ceremony awarding 20 financial scholarships to area students.
The Rotary Club of Homestead has also recently purchased equipment for the Homestead Soup Kitchen, supported through the Rotary Charitable Foundation the efforts at the Surfside tragedy and support many local groups helping to improve our community. For information about the Homestead Rotary Club, log onto - http://homesteadrotary.org/
