The Palace Gardens recently hosted an Alzheimer’s Awareness Festival, offering people in the Homestead area an opportunity support the fight against Alzheimer’s disease closer to home.
This year’s 2nd annual festival was equally successful, with a huge turnout of families who gathered at the assisted living and memory support community on Sat., Sept. 14 along with the assisted living and memory care community’s residents and team members.
Diego and Sonia Hernandez Perez, the son and daughter of Palace resident Francisa Hernandez, shared heartfelt stories about their loved one and Madeline Alvarez, Director of Walk Miami-Dade and Alex Lewy Director of Community Outreach, were on hand from the Southeast Florida Alzheimer’s Association.
In keeping with The Palace’s mission of creating events that are family-friendly, the festival featured live music by “Band Suo,” a variety of vendor exhibits and plenty of activities for children—from face painting and rock climbing to a bounce house. The Palace chefs showed off their culinary talents, serving mouthwatering barbecue.
Everyone’s enthusiasm was inspired by the voice of the Miami Heat, Michael Baiamonte, who was the event’s emcee, the beautiful Miami Heat dancers and mascot, “Burnie.” The group joined together circling the community for a mini-walk.
“Our residents and families as well as our employees were all eager to be part of the event and raise money for such a worthwhile cause,” said Jennifer Almodovar, CTRS (Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist), the community’s memory care activity director. “They share in our mission of helping others and giving back to the community.”
