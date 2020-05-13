The Miami HEAT announced it is teaming up with Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services), Ultimate Software and the City of Homestead to host a third Drive-Thru Pet Food Bank on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (or while supplies last), at the Blakey Park (600 SW 14th Ave. Homestead, FL). The HEAT and Ultimate Software are donating $10,000 in an effort to provide relief for Miami-Dade County’s pet owners during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Pets are a critical part of any family structure,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “For years, we’ve partnered with Miami-Dade County Animal Services to place wonderful pets with quality families. Now, it’s time for us to help these families in a meaningful way through a very difficult time.”
To help ensure adherence to social distancing rules and for the safety and protection of event participants and staff, the pet food distribution event is drive-thru only and exclusively for Miami-Dade County pet owners. Walk-ups will not be accepted at the event. Residents will be asked to stay in their vehicles and wear masks or face coverings at all times during this event.
“With people lining up for pet food and waiting hours before the start of previous pet food distributions, it is evident that the need in our community is great,” said Animal Services Director Alex Muñoz. “We are extremely grateful to our sponsors and partners for understanding the financial strain this crisis is causing our families and recognizing their need for help feeding their furry family members.”
For more information about the Animal Services Department’s programs serving Miami-Dade County’s pets and pet owners, call 311 or visit www.miamidade.gov/animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.