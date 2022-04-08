At the end, Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee and Jonathan Chait, Consul General of Mexico, joined the band on stage to present Eddie Garza, MAC CEO, with a special jersey. "The kids were on fire and crushed it on stage! We are so grateful for the continuous support from the Miami Heat and look forward to growing "Noche Latina" into a marquee event for years to come," said Garza. For more information on the Homestead Miami Mariachi Conservatory you can visit MexAmCouncil.org.
