Monday, April 11, 2022 was no doubt “just another day” for many people. The same could not be said for most of the group who attended the grand opening of The Landings Apartments on NE 11th Street in Homestead.
The 1970s complex damaged during Hurricane Andrew was another case of decline through the years after initial repairs were made.
Individuals familiar with the property agreed with the term of “true transformation” at what is now 101 apartments in six buildings sharing an interior courtyard. It’s the most recent affordable housing project from Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD), to provide rentals for working families.
Michael Liu, Director of the Department, opened the ceremony with thanking everyone. “This is not Public Housing, it’s affordable housing with mixed income,” he explained and reiterated a theme of, “Concentrating poverty doesn’t work.”
Like other completed and on-going projects, the $30M was a private/public venture and on-going projects, the $30M was a private/public venture with $8.2 million coming from Miami-Dade County HOME funds. The Richman Group of Florida, Inc., which has completed other projects for PHCD, works out financing with designated institutions and assumes the risk for building.
Director Liu emphasized these partnerships are why PHCD is able to move forward addressing the need for affordable housing. In introducing Commissioner Danielle Cohen-Higgins, District 8, Miami-Dade County, he praised her on-going commitment to their efforts. She also serves as Vice-Chair of the Board of County Commissioner's Public Housing and Community Services Committee.
“This is an important day in South Dade,” she said as part of her brief remarks. She recalled how her parents struggled to find safe housing for their family. “Look around and I hope it resonates with you to see what we and our Mayor are accomplishing.”
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava recently announced convening mayors throughout South Florida to confront the affordable housing crisis. “We’re getting things done and not just talking,” the Commissioner commented before the official ceremony began.
Homestead Mayor Steven Losner’s office is nearby, and he watched the property deteriorate over time. He observed progress as the project, “was brought to fruition”, and acknowledged the County Mayor bringing together the different municipalities. “In the Mayor addressing the housing crisis what strikes me is it’s not just about quantity; it’s about quality.” He concluded his remarks with, “This project sets a new bar for what we expect.”
Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman also knew the property before construction started. “It’s great to see a lot of entities come together to make this happen.” He cited a statistic not many are aware of. “We do have a problem with families spending 60-70% of their income for housing.” Projects such as The Landings are another sign of, “Things are happening now in Homestead.”
Todd Fabbri, President, The Richman Group of Florida, Inc., followed the Vice-Mayor and referred to the afternoon’s, “Momentous occasion; a true transformation.” He thanked all the partners present that included Cirtrus Construction, a component of Richman, Citi Bank as the lender, the hard work by a dedicated staff, and the critical roles of the County and City of Homestead in making the project possible. “We do a lot of developments and take special pride in doing affordable housing.”
Director Liu then introduced Cynthia Taylor, the first resident who will move in, as, “A daughter of South Dade.”
Taylor, who has worked at Homestead Manor for twenty years, will occupy a one-bedroom, one-bath unit upstairs overlooking the pool. “I was born and raised in South Dade and graduated from South Dade High,” she said in her comments. “My brother lived here, and two sisters did too, after Hurricane Andrew. It was junk and now I get to live here in a new place.”
She added her appreciation for the staff. “The management team was wonderful and helped me all along the way.”
All 101 units of one-to-three bedroom are leased. A Richman Property Services Team will manage the property under Yasmin Figueroa, who has been with the company for fourteen years. This is her second complex to manage and her assistant, Nelida Valdivia is newly hired. Mirta Mina, Regional Manager emphasized, “These are affordable houses for working families.”
Residents do have to qualify based on income as described in a PCHD press release, “The Landings is now back as a brand new 101 affordable housing unit development for residents earning between 40% to 60% of the area median income (AMI). Rents range from $612 a month for a one-bedroom unit to $1,334 for a three-bedroom unit. Site amenities include a full-service clubhouse that leads to a beautiful community swimming pool, playground, open courtyard with picnic and barbeque area, and a unique bocce ball court.”
While the bocce ball court is not a feature usually included, it fits well in the available space. Lisa Knight-Capacefalo who led the tour of the model apartment after official ribbon cutting, had smiled about the activity. “Bocce ball brings people together; anybody can play, no matter the age.”
To learn more go to https://www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/home.page Tel: (786) 469-4100; Email: phcdwebmaster @miamidade.gov
