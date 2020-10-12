NEW PEST ALERT
The Horntail Snail, Macrochlamys indica, was detected in Miami-Dade County in August 2020 and sent to the University of Florida for identification.
This identification was confirmed by USDA and Florida Department of Agriculture (FDACS), Division of Plant Industry.
An eradication program is now underway to stop the spread of this federally regulated pest. This is the first occurrence of this pest in the United States and could become a significant pest for Florida’s agricultural industry if not stopped.
The horntail snail is a major pest in India, feeding on lettuce, beans, yams, and chrysanthemums. It is most active at night and after rainfall events. The snail will also burrow in the ground in dry, hot weather or cool, damp locations, so it might be found under plant containers or in moist soil.
To date, there are seven cores within Miami-Dade County that represent 34 positive properties. Cores extend out 200 yards from the positive detection. There have been 1,200 snails collected, which includes 200 that were already dead. The southernmost positive property is in Florida City, where more than 400 parcels have been surveyed with only one positive location. Three nurseries within Miami-Dade County have had positive surveys with snails present on the property. Those nurseries must enter a 30-day hold order to prevent spread of the snail. There have been 200 cumulative treatments with snail baits conducted to date.
The horntail snail has the potential to be a host of rat lung worm, which can cause meningitis in humans. Gloves should be worn when handling the snail. If residents or landscapers suspect a positive detection of this snail, contact Monroe County Extension Service at (305) 292-4501.
https://www.fdacs.gov/content/download/93400/file/horntail-snail-pest-alert.pdf.
