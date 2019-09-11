The College of the Florida Keys (CFK) stands ready to accept students and those who were planning to become students at the University of The Bahamas (UB) who have been displaced by Hurricane Dorian. As part of the Florida College System, CFK is authorized to accept students from areas impacted by major storms, waive out-of-state fees, and create modifications to support their continued education.
The College is looking to the Keys community for all forms of assistance to support Dorian survivor students beyond the classroom. Resources needed include housing, food, clothing, transportation, and living expenses.
“As a community of Irma survivors, we can channel our empathy into acts of generosity to help our island neighbors,” said Gueverra. He and his wife Josephine plan to sponsor one or more students in their home, which was recently restored after severe damage from Hurricane Irma.
State Representative Holly Raschein praises the College’s efforts: “Two years ago following Hurricane Irma, our beautiful Florida Keys received an outpouring of help from beyond our community as we began our recovery process. In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian it is now our turn to pay it forward to our Bahamian neighbors, and I am proud that our very own College of the Florida Keys is providing help to students impacted by this devastating hurricane.”
Individuals and families who have the ability and desire to house students, provide transportation, donate toward living expenses, and/or provide other assistance are asked to contact Naomi Walsh in CFK’s Advancement Office at 305-809-3198 or naomi.walsh@fkcc.edu
