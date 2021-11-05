Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Hialeah Campus will host a free drive-thru Thanksgiving Giveaway event on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is presented in collaboration with Farm Share, CarMax and Humana.
Volunteers will distribute food items and care packages containing a range of toiletries, while supplies last. Attendees should enter through the 17th street campus entrance, where they will be directed to the site.
Farm Share is a non-profit organization that distributes food to individuals and families facing hardships, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, churches, and other organizations feeding the needy in Florida – free of charge.
The organization’s mission is to alleviate hunger and malnutrition by recovering and distributing fresh and nutritious food to those who need it most. MDC has partnered with Farm Share for many years with events at multiple campuses. For more information, visit www.farmshare.org.
Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MDC Hialeah Campus, 1780 W 49th Street
For more information, please contact Ryan Small at 305-237-8742.
