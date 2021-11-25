Florida gas prices set a new 2021 high last week as 2.6 million Floridians hit the road for Thanksgiving.
The state average price for gasoline jumped 10 cents mid-week, reaching $3.36 per gallon. That's the highest daily average price since September 2014.
Florida drivers are going to find the most expensive Thanksgiving gas prices in eight years (2013). The average fill-up will cost $50 for a 15-gallon tank. That's $13 more than what Thanksgiving drivers paid pre-pandemic (2019).
The U.S. price for crude oil dropped 6% last week - falling from $80.79 to $76.10 per barrel. That's the lowest daily settlement since October 1, 2021 - back when the Florida average price for gasoline was $3.05 per gallon.
Thanksgiving Day Gas Prices (Florida)
2020 $2.03 2019 $2.44
2018 $2.45 2017 $2.47
2016 $2.10 2015 $2.08
2014 $2.79 2013 $3.46
How to Combat Higher Gas Prices -
• Pay in cash. Some gasoline retailers charge a few cents per gallon more for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Shop around. Retailers with the most expensive gas prices are often located near airports, attractions and interstate on/off ramps.
• Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained. Not only can poor vehicle maintenance lead to car trouble, it also reduces fuel economy. Tire pressure, motor oil and air filters are all things that can affect your vehicle's fuel consumption.
• Consider car pooling, combining errands, or driving the most fuel efficient vehicle.
• Remove excess weight. The heavier your vehicle, the harder your engine has to work.
• Drive conservatively. Speeding and heavy acceleration burns gasoline faster.
• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members can save 5 cents per gallon if they enroll in the Fuel Rewards program and fill up at Shell.
Regional Prices
• Most expensive metro markets –
West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.49), Fort Lauderdale ($3.39), Port St. Lucie ($3.39)
• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.26), Pensacola ($3.27), Panama City ($3.30)
