Hundreds turned out to Homestead’s Veteran’s Day Parade on Wednesday to honor those who serve and protect our nation.
The 2020 parade was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Homestead and the Military Affairs Council (MAC), who stepped in to replace the South Dade Chamber of Commerce.
Louie Malera, a Rotarian and veteran, chaired the committee. Malera thanked the Homestead VFW Post 4127, Homestead American Legion Post 43, and the HARB 482nd Fighter Wing for their support.
Riding in the parade were Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Rep. Kevin Chambliss, Mayor Steve Losner, and Councilpersons Erica Alvia and Larry Roth.
