Principal Corinne Baez and her Sunshine Committee of Keys Gate Charter School celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week with a drive-through lunch for teachers and staff of the school.
Principal Baez said “We’re expecting around 180 of our teachers and staff to pick up a catered lunch and gifts to let them know how much they are appreciated, they are continuing to work hard to make distance
learning a true success for our students.”
Maribel Montes who teaches 5th grade Science and Math was first in line. She summed up the event succinctly, “This is awesome!”
