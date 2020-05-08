Principal Corinne Baez (on the far right) and some of her Sunshine Committee hand lunch and gifts to 5th Grade Math and Science Teacher Marribel Montes.

Principal Corinne Baez (on the far right) and some of her Sunshine Committee hand lunch and gifts to 5th Grade Math and Science Teacher Marribel Montes.

 HUGH HUDSON

Principal Corinne Baez and her Sunshine Committee of Keys Gate Charter School celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week with a drive-through lunch for teachers and staff of the school.

Principal Baez said “We’re expecting around 180 of our teachers and staff to pick up a catered lunch and gifts to let them know how much they are appreciated, they are continuing to work hard to make distance

learning a true success for our students.”

Maribel Montes who teaches 5th grade Science and Math was first in line. She summed up the event succinctly, “This is awesome!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.