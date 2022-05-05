Dade County Farm Bureau would like to thank the South Dade community for making it’s 42nd Annual “Fun” Raising BBQ a huge success.
Funds are allocated for future legislative issues that affect agricultural activities.
Dade County Farm Bureau would like to thank the South Dade community for making it’s 42nd Annual “Fun” Raising BBQ a huge success.
Funds are allocated for future legislative issues that affect agricultural activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.