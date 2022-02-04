It was an emotional final meeting for the friends, family and colleagues of Roy S. (R.S.) Shiver who gathered to witness his last time on the dais of Florida City. Shiver has served in various capacities on the City of Florida City Commission for 58 years. He stands as the longest serving elected official and public servant in the state of Florida.
Shiver received the lowest amount of votes in the 2022 biennial election on Tuesday, Jan. 25. His seat will be filled by Walter Thompson, who will also serve as vice-mayor when he is sworn-in. A swearing in ceremony will be scheduled following the mayoral run-off election on Feb. 15.
A Canvassing Board Meeting was held on Jan. 28 to pass a resolution certifying the results of the Municipal Election. Seated for the meeting was Mayor Otis Wallace, and the full City Commission – Vice Mayor Sharon Butler, Commissioner Shiver, and Commissioners Eugene Berry and James Gold. Each took the opportunity to speak with obvious affection and admiration for Shiver.
After the official business was finished, Mayor Otis Wallace started by saying, “It’s not going to be the same, not seeing you to my left. So many times, I would have to consult him about things that happened before I got here, and I was always aware that I could call on him to fill in the gaps, or else I’d head over to the glass shop. R.S., it’s been a pleasure serving with you, with a commissioner such as yourself, you’re the best.”
Shiver responded, “Mayor, working with you as many years as I did, we had a great time and we accomplished so much for this city in the last ten years.”
Vice-Mayor Sharon Butler said, “I thank you so much for embracing me when I came on board. Thank you for showing me the way.”
Commissioner Eugene Berry noted, “When you’ve been with someone for so long, you’re not just co-workers, you become family. I’ve been here 36 years with R.S. I thank you. It’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve with you for this long.”
Shiver, in his last action as commissioner, motioned to adjourn. Briefly choking up, Mayor Wallace concluded, “We have a motion by the legendary Mr. Shiver.” It was seconded by Vice-Mayor Butler.
After the meeting, Shiver was in good spirits. “I’m happy to retire. I’m 88 years old, but I can continue helping people. I can do as much as I’ve ever done and still enjoy my retirement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.