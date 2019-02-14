56th Annual Ag/Farm Tour & Luncheon - South Dade News Leader: Community News | South Dade News Leader | Miami Dade County

56th Annual Ag/Farm Tour & Luncheon

Posted: Thursday, February 14, 2019 8:30 pm

A once-a-year must do event that highlights South Dade agriculture, topped off with a delightful luncheon.

Each year a variety of farm visits are selected ranging from groves, fish farms, packing houses and/or a visit to the fields where the finest crops are grown. Witness the diversity and uniqueness of farming in our subtropical climate.

It’s a fact, Homestead is the winter bread basket for our nation vegetables and we are in the peak of the season! You can join this always sold-out tour by reserving your seat today.

The 56th Annual Agricultural Farm Tour and Luncheon is Friday, February 22, 2019. For details visit: www.dadecountyagricouncil.org/ag-tour.html

or call Lize at 305-248-3311 (x 242) or Patty at 305-248-3311 (x 225).

Brought to you by the Dade County AGRI Council in collaboration with UF/IFAS Extension in Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County Agricultural Manager, Dade County Farm Bureau, Florida Nursery and Landscape Growers Association and Farm Credit.

