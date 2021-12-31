Numbers released by the Florida Department of Health bring into focus the seriousness of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Florida. From mid-November to mid-December were totals of new cases as:
— Nov. 19: 9,639
— Nov. 26: 10,873
— Dec. 3: 13,452
— Dec. 10: 29,519
— Dec. 17: 125,201
As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 rose to more than 3,836 in data reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services up from a reported 3,148 on Tuesday. The data also showed that 443 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 382 on Tuesday.
While hospitalization numbers have increased in December, they remain far below the totals this summer, when the delta variant of the coronavirus spread through the state. For instance, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1, according to federal data.
Miami-Dade County has been adapting its response to the recent Covid-19 surge with multiple levels of response.
“We have seen the Omicron variant rapidly spread just over the last few weeks, and we’re focused on making sure we are doing everything possible to protect our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We know that getting vaccinated and boosted is still the single most important thing you can do to protect yourselves and loved ones. The vaccines work to protect people from serious illness and death, and boosters offer you optimal protection. ”
Masks are required in County buildings to protect residents, employees, and visitors.
Mayor Levine Cava has sent a letter to the Florida Department of Health asking that Miami-Dade be urgently prioritized in any additional shipments of monoclonal antibody supplies, and asked the federal government to allocate additional monoclonal antibody resources.
Monoclonal Antibody Treatment is being offered for free at Tropical Park and Jose Marti Park for individuals 12 years and older who are high risk that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. Due to high demand, this treatment is based on availability.
For more information on the antibody treatment offered at Tropical Park, visit Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Response or call 850-344-9637. For more information on the antibody treatment offered at Jose Marti Park, call 305-960-4650.
The County is also laying the groundwork to offer the antiviral Pfizer pill as soon as supply becomes available.
Miami-Dade continues to offer free vaccination at all sites. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated.
The City of Homestead is holding a vaccination event next week, Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 from 11 am until 7 pm at City Hall Plaza (100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL 33030). The Pfizer vaccine will be available at this event for adults and children 5 years of age and up. Children must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.
Booster shots will be available for adults 18 years and older.
Please note that individuals must provide identification, but proof of Florida residency is not required.
Locally in South Dade, in addition to on-going COVID-19 testing sites of Homestead Air Reserve Base Park and Harris Field, the Tropical Everglades Visitor Center in Florida City was recently included. All three locations provide PCR nasal swab test and antigen rapid test.
HARB Park at 12200 SW 268 Street, Homestead is drive-thru; open Monday – Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Harris Field at 675 North Homestead Boulevard, Homestead is walk-up; open 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Harris Field is also a vaccination site for 1st & 2nd dose, booster dose of Pfizer for ages: 5+.
Tropical Everglades Visitor Center at 160 SE 1st Avenue Florida City, is walk-up and mobile testing; Open Tuesday -Saturday; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County opened two new testing sites and extended hours at Zoo Miami to respond to the increase in demand for testing.
“We are working around the clock to make sure Miami-Dade residents have access to testing to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season,” said Levine Cava. “Our residents are doing the right thing by getting tested if they were exposed, have symptoms, or to take extra precautions, and that’s why we are doing everything we can to expand access to testing countywide.”
Updates in testing locations and hours:
- Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24th Street, Miami
NEW - Open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Dolphin Station Park & Ride, 11897 NW 12 Street, Miami
NEW - Open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 ST, Miami
EXTENDED HOURS – Open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day
Most major pharmacies and many clinics also offer testing as well as vaccination.
In response to the growing demand for COVID-19 testing and to help residents who gathered for the holidays stay safe, Miami-Dade County completed distribution of 152,000 take home rapid test kits at Miami-Dade Public Libraries.
The distribution began on Friday, December 24 with five library locations, continuing on Monday, December 27, at 27 library locations. All available test kits have been distributed at this time.
For testing in the Upper Keys:
Advanced Urgent Care: 100460 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo. Patients can pre-register for testing and download the
Antibody Screening form at www.urgentcarefloridakeys.com, or call (305) 294-0011.
Islamorada Medical Center (305) 852-9300, 90130 Old Highway, 2nd Floor, Tavernier.
CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic: (888) 300-4419; 99434 Overseas Highway, Key Largo; Drive-Up tests limited; appointments available to patients who qualify; Make an appointment at www.Minute Clinic.com
Walgreens; 99501 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo. Appointments at: www.walgreens.com.
In addition to vaccines available through CVS, Publix, Walgreen and Winn-Dixie Pharmacies, Community Health of South FL (CHI) is offering the COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine to those age 5-11 at their Tavernier Center (91200 Overseas Hwy) on Thursdays from 3:30 pm -5:30 pm. Appointments are required and can be made at www.chisouthfl.org or by calling 305-252-4820.
Note: All pharmacies in each county should be contacted through their websites of:
- CVS Pharmacy www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- Publix www.publix.com/covidvaccine/florida
- Walgreens www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-1
- Winn Dixie www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine
For more information about testing in Miami-Dade County, go to https://www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/testing-locations.page or call the State of Florida’s COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121
For vaccination information in Miami-Dade County, go to https://www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/vaccine/vaccine-locator.page
For testing and vaccination information in Monroe County, go to http://monroe.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/community-partners/covidvaccine.html
Note: Testing and vaccination sites may have restricted times or closures December 31, 2021 thru January 2, 2022. Check availability through the websites for those days.
*SDNL reports and NSF contributed to this article.
