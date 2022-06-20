The Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations, is including technical and trade school scholarships—along with traditional college scholarships—as part of their annual scholarship program.
“We recognize the importance of technical and trade school education,” said Mia DeVane, chairperson of the scholarship committee. “The pandemic
certainly emphasized the importance of skilled, trained tradespeople and we believe that high school seniors who want to learn a trade should have the
opportunity to receive funds. Not everyone is focusing on college.”
This year, the Club is expected to award several scholarships with a June 30 deadline for applying.
To apply for a Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade scholarship, visit HomesteadKiwanis.org/ scholarships. Applications, as well as any questions, should be sent to miadevane2@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.